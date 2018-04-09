Charles River to invest in next-gen sequencing outfit PathoQuest

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) intends to expand its strategic partnership agreement with next-generation sequencing services provider PathoQuest. The initiative will include a direct investment by CRL.

VP, Global Biologics Testing Solutions Greg Beattie says, "Our partnership with PathoQuest is integral to our ability to provide the most sensitive testing methods to our clients in order to ensure the safety of biological products produced by the biopharmaceutical industry. PathoQuest’s NGS-based testing solution provides a comprehensive analysis that is both rapid and reliable.”