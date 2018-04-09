Protalex initiates fourth cohort dosing of Phase 1/2 study of PRTX-100 in ITP

Protalex (OTCQB:PRTX) has enrolled the first of three patients in cohort four of its U.S./U.K. Phase 1/2 trial evaluating PRTX-100 for the treatment of adults with persistent/chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) (PRTX-100-202 Study).

Patient one, based in the U.S., received 12.0 micrograms/kg, double the dose used in the prior cohort of 6.0 micrograms/kg.

The primary endpoint of the 202 Study is a platelet response to PRTX-100. Secondary endpoints include safety, immunogenicity, and pharmacokinetics. Enrollment is currently underway at several clinical sites in the U.S. and in the U.K.

PRTX-100, an Orphan Drug is a new generation immunomodulatory therapy, which is a highly purified form of SpA, an immunomodulatory protein known to modify aspects of the human immune system.