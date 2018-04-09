Apple's red iPhone 8 models release tomorrow

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) introduces red models of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. The phones are tied to Project (RED), an organization fighting HIV and AIDS in Africa.

A portion of proceeds from the phone sales will go to Project (RED).

Preorders begin tomorrow and shipping starts on Friday. The price is the same as the standard iPhone 8 models, but availability will likely be limited since last year’s red phones went away when the new phones were released.