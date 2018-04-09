Rent-A-Center releases business update

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) announces positive same store sales growth in the core U.S. business for Q1. Preliminary same store sales increased 0.3% during the quarter, led by a strong March amid lower promotional activity and a higher portfolio balance versus last year. Acceptance Now same store sales grew 3.3% in Q1.

“Our value proposition changes being implemented in the Core U.S. business are already starting to make an impact, even in their early stages. Specifically, the targeted pricing approach with less promotional dollars being used in the Core is already providing better revenue results,” says Rent-A-Center CEO Mitch Fade

After factoring in the improved portfolio performance Rent-A-Center raises full year free cash flow guidance to at least $170M from at least $130M.

