SandRidge Energy to evaluate buyout offers including Icahn

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) says it will evaluate offers to buy the company, including one from Carl Icahn, as well as other strategic alternatives, which may include divestment or joint venture opportunities related to its North Park Basin assets.

SD says it has specifically offered Icahn, "on more than one occasion, the opportunity to submit qualified, independent candidates for the board’s consideration," but without result from its largest shareholder.

Icahn said last week that he may offer to buy SD and planned to nominate directors that would push for a sale of the company.