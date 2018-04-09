EyeGate sees Q3 start for second pilot study of lead candidate EyeGate OBG; shares slip 6% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) eases 6% premarket on higher-than-normal volume on the heels of its announcement that it is making progress in obtaining FDA sign-off on a second pilot study assessing lead candidate EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel (OBG) for the acceleration of re-epithelialization of larger corneal epithelial defects in patients who have undergone photorefractive keratectomy (type of laser surgery to correct nearsightedness).

In a letter, the FDA identified four deficiencies in the company's submission. It has requested additional information on the manufacturing processes and clarification of certain previously submitted data and modifications to manufacturing process documents.

The company says it is in the process of responding to the FDA items and expects to launch the 45-subject study in Q3. Topline results should be available in Q4. The primary objective is to compare EyeGate OBG to standard-of-care treatment (bandage contact lens plus artificial tears).