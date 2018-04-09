Acadia Pharma down 17% premarket on Nuplazid safety concerns

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) slumps 17% on increased volume in apparent response to a CNN article on the incidence of reported adverse events related to NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), approved in the U.S. two years ago for Parkinson's disease psychosis (PDP).

According to the non-profit Institute for Safe Medication Practices, there were 244 deaths reported to the FDA within the first year after launch and now over 700 to date. It was listed a "suspect" in at least 500 mortalities.

Update: In a statement, the company says the overall mortality rate for the drug is 12.4/100 patient years, less than half of overall mortality rate of 28.2/100 patient years in people with PDP. It also says it maintains a close watch on safety reports to ensure that NUPLAZID performs as expected, adding that two studies in Alzheimer's patients (after FDA approval for PDP) with dementia showed no difference in mortality rates versus placebo.

It also cautions on drawing conclusions from the adverse event data since it does not mean that the medication caused the event.