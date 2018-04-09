Nokia ranked No. 1 in China Mobile's central network bid

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) says China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) ranked it No. 1 in a central bid to supply its regional optical transport network.

The new optical backbone for 13 metro and two provincial networks will let China Mobile improve support for data center interconnect, broadband and 4G services, with 5G on the horizon.

Nokia's 1830 PSS-24x platform is at the core of the new network, a multilayer platform offering massive switching scale with high-performance optics.