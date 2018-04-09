Leucadia up 8% after announcing strategic transformation

Among a sizable number of moves announced today is the sale of 48% of National Beef at a $2.3B enterprise value. The exit brings Leucadia's (NYSE:LUK) stake down to 31% and allows the company to deconsolidate the business. Leucadia expects to get about $1.05B in cash from the sale, and book a pretax gain of $800M-$850M.

Also inked is a sale of 100% of Leucadia's interest in auto dealer group Garcadia at a $675M enterprise value, or a net $425M to the company; pre-tax gain is seen at $220M.

Now more of a pure-play financial services company, LUK sets a vote at the upcoming annual meeting to change its name to Jefferies Financial Group.

Also, the board doubles the buyback approval to 25M shares.

FQ1 EPS is seen at $0.32-$0.35.

