Facebook launches scholarly research project on social media/elections

In its latest policy announcement ahead of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's week on Capitol Hill, Facebook (FB -0.1% ) has started a new scholarly initiative to assess social media's effect on elections.

Funded by a number of foundations, a group of scholars will define a research agenda and solicit research proposals with a full peer review process.

Facebook won't have rights to review or approve findings before publication.

The company says it's an important model for academic/industry partnerships, and that "the last two years have taught us that the same Facebook tools that help politicians connect with their constituents — and different communities debate the issues they care about — can also be misused to manipulate and deceive."

"We have made real progress since Brexit and the 2016 U.S. presidential election in fighting fake news, as well as combating foreign interference, in elections in France, Germany, Alabama and Italy," but there's much more to do, the company says, and it doesn't have all the answers.