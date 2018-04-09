Stocks start higher as trade war fears dialed back

Stocks open higher after White House officials attempted to soften their tone in discussing trade issues with China on TV news shows over the weekend; S&P +0.6% , Dow +0.7% , Nasdaq +1.1% .

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said yesterday that he does not expect a trade war between the U.S. and China, after saying on Friday that such a trade war was possible.

European bourses are ittle changed, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC flat, and U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.2% .

In corporate news, biotech firm AveXis +78.2% after agreeing to be acquired by Novartis for $218/share, an 88% premium to Friday's closing price.

The tech group ( +1% ) is the strongest sector in early action, with financials ( +0.6% ) also showing relative strength.

U.S. Treasury prices tick lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising 2 bps at 2.80%.