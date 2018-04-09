Successful late-stage results for Merck's Keytruda in first-line lung cancer pressures Bristol-Myers Squibb, down 3%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -3.2% ) slumps, albeit on light volume, in apparent reaction to Merck's announcement of positive Phase 3 results for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in first-line non-small cell lung cancer, a large opportunity for drug markers, especially for the first mover.

BMY aims to grab a share of the pie with the combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab).

Previously: Merck's Keytruda successful in late-stage study in first-line lung cancer; shares up 3% premarket (April 9)

Previously: Bristol-Myers' Opdivo/Yervoy combo successful in late-stage lung cancer study; shares ahead 3% premarket (Feb. 5)