Uber acquires Jump Bikes

Uber (UBER) will acquire electric bike-sharing company Jump Bikes for an undisclosed amount. Jump deploys more than 12K bikes in over 40 markets.

Last week, TechCrunch reported that Jump was considering an over $100M acquisition offer from Uber.

Uber previously announced a pilot program integrating Jump’s Bikes into the Uber app in San Francisco.

Jump recently closed a $10M Series A funding round with Menlo Ventures and Esther Dyson among the backers.

Competition: Ofo ($2.2B in total funding with Alibaba and Didi among backers), Mobike (acquired by Meituan for $2.7B), Hellobike (merged with Youon Bike), and Spin/Skinny Labs ($8M in total funding with Grishin Robotics and CRCM Ventures among backers).