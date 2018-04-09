Minerva commences mid-stage study of MIN-117 in MDD; shares up 2%

Thinly traded micro cap Minerva Neurosciences (NERV +2.2% ) is up, albeit on light volume, on the heels of its announcement that the first patient has been screened in its Phase 2b clinical trial assessing MIN-117 in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD).

The primary endpoint of the study is the change in a scale called MADRS total score from baseline to week 6 versus placebo. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is April 2019.

MIN-117 blocks a subtype of serotonin receptor called 5-HT1A. When blocked, anxiety and mood can be regulated.