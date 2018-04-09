Boston Carriers enters a strategic alliance agreement for developing LPG transportation, storage and distribution business

Boston Carriers (OTCPK:BSTN -14.3% ) entered a strategic alliance agreement with Nuova Abibes SRL.

Mr. Antonios Bertsos, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "This is the perfect moment to enter the LPG transportation and distribution business. LPG is a product with increasing demand which will only grow stronger as the world is shifting towards clean energy."

Mr. Antonios Bertsos, added, "Entering this market with a strong partner with deep knowledge of the in-land LPG storage and distribution industry will complement our knowledge and experience of sea-borne transportation."

