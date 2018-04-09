Defense stocks in focus after Syria attack

Defense stocks are higher this morning following a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria that reportedly killed 49 people.

"If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history!" President Trump wrote in a tweet.

Buckingham analyst Richard Safran feels a military strike by U.S. forces against Syrian targets is likely to come within the next few days, which could boost defense stocks 1%-2% higher.