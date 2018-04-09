Wolfe Research weighs in on Urban Outfitters

Wolfe Research analyst Adrienne Wu thinks Urban Outfitters (URBN -1.2% ) will adjust just fine to the departure of Anthropologie CEO of David McCreight to be replaced by Hillary Super and Andrew Carnie.

"We believe that the Anthro brand is in highly accomplished and capable hands. After all, it should be noted that Anthropologie’s historical struggles have been on the apparel side of the business and during this time Home continued to perform well under Mr. Carnie," notes Wu.

"In addition, we believe the recent turnaround in Anthro apparel can be partially attributed to the arrival of Ms. Super in early 2017," she adds.

