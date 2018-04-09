Torchlight Energy plans to sell Midland Basin assets

Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH +3.1% ) says its board has engaged Roth Capital to market its Midland Basin assets, also known as the Hazel Project.

TRCH says it will increase its spending plans for the Orogrande Basin project in the Permian Basin, citing "recent geologic and operational developments [which] have given us sufficient information to rethink our focus and capital budget."

TRCH says it believes "the best way to move forward is to free up value from the Hazel and devote it to the Orogrande.”