Agios and Jounce spike on potential Celgene interest

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO +8.5% ) and Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE +11.1% ) perk up on the heels of a Financial Times article that they would be attractive takeover targets for deal-hungry Celgene (CELG +1.1% ).

Agios, already collaborating with Celgene, submitted its U.S. marketing application for leukemia med ivosidenib in December 2017.

Jounce, also collaborating with Celgene, has a range of cancer programs. Lead candidate is JTX-2011 for solid tumors.

Previously: Agios submits NDA for Ivosidenib for the treatment of relapsed/refractory AML and an IDH1 mutation (Dec. 26, 2017)