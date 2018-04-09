Crescent Point board seats targeted by P-E firm

Crescent Point Energy (CPG +2.8% ) is higher after P-E firm Cation Capital says it plans to nominate four candidates to the company’s board at next month's shareholders meeting.

Cation Capital, led by the former deputy head of global oil and gas at Macquarie Group, says it is “compelled to take this action given the significant destruction of shareholder value and the abject failure of the Canadian oil producer’s current leadership across all aspects.”

CPG replies that Cation’s last-minute demand is unreasonable and reckless, and that the P-E firm “appears to have been created for the sole purpose of creating conflict and havoc.”

Shares of CPG, which has been selling non-core assets to fund its capital spending program and pay down debt, have dropped 47% over the past 12 months.