Global Eagle launches low-cost in-flight entertainment product

Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT +2.2% ) has introduced a new low-cost in-flight entertainment system for airlines that calls for no hardware installation.

The company's Airconnect Go is a portable video-on-demand solution in a product compact enough to fit in an overhead bin.

Airlines installing it don't need a Supplemental Type Certificate and the inexpensive product is offered on simple commercial terms, Global Eagle says. It hopes the offering appeals to airlines with smaller or diverse fleets more more typical IFE mght not be an option.

The product has 15 hours of battery life streaming concurrently to more than 50 users, and has hot-swappable batteries to ease the duty cycle.