Dell's Pivotal Software prices IPO at $592M

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) division Pivotal Software (PVTL) expects its IPO to raise up to $592M.

Pivotal will offer 37M Class A shares priced between $14 and $16 per share.

Pivotal had $280.9M in revenue in FY16, $416.3M in FY17, and $509.4M in FY18. Net loss for those same periods was $282.7M, $232.9M, and $163.5M.

Subscription revenue was $95M in FY16, $150M in FY17, and $259M in FY18. Last year was the first time subscription revenue exceeded services revenue.

Dell needs the IPO to help boost profitability due to a debt burden from the 2016 acquisition of EMC Corp. Dell is also considering a reverse merger with VMware (NYSE:VMW) for the same reason.

Dell shares are up 1.9% to $72.66.

VMware shares are up 2.6% to $121.82.

