U.S. restaurant sales seen improving

Early indications are that U.S. restaurant sales showed some improvement in March, according to Baird's David Tarantino. The analyst thinks the timing of tax refunds could play into comparisons to a year ago, despite the harsher-than-normal weather in large pockets of the nation.

"We believe chains that cater to lower-income consumers will see greater marginal demand improvement from individual income tax cuts than concepts catering to higher-income customers," writes Tarantino

He singles out Jack in the Box (JACK +0.6% ), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH -1.5% ), McDonald's (MCD +0.9% ) and Dunkin' Donuts (DNKN +0.8% ) as chains that could have seen the tax refund boost.

Baird is positive on the U.S. restaurant sector for the balance of the year.