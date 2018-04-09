Kinder Morgan playing hardball with Canadian government, analysts say

Kinder Morgan’s (KMI +1.2% ) decision to suspend all non-essential activities and related spending on its Trans Mountain expansion project will create volatility until further clarity is provided, analysts say.

Scotiabank says Kinder Morgan Canada (OTCPK:KMLGF) is playing "hardball" and seeking to pressure Canada's federal government into taking action on the project; the firm rates KML shares as Sector Outperform with a C$23 price target.

RBC analysts expect investors will view the news negatively, but they say a potential pact with stakeholders by May 31 ultimately could prove positive and de-risk the project and enhance clarity for completion.

CIBC takes the view that KMI needs the federal government to use "constitutional powers to enable the company to have the confidence to move forward with the project" but that a May 31 deadline will be difficult to meet.

Morgan Stanley notes the need for Enbridge's (ENB +1.2% ) Line 3 or TransCanada's (TRP +1.5% ) Keystone XL (NYSE:TRP) projects would be elevated if Trans Mountain is sidelined.

Source: Bloomberg First Word