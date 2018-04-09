Alliance Packaging enters the digital age with direct-to-corrugated EFI Nozomi ultra high speed inkjet printing

Electronics for Imaging (EFII +1.7% ) has received order for EFI™ Nozomi C18000 single-pass corrugated packaging press from Alliance Packaging.

Alliance Packaging is Northwestern U.S.’s largest independent corrugated box manufacturer.

Alliance Packaging’s EFI Nozomi press is the ninth EFI Nozomi transaction completed and shipped as of the end of March 2018.

“We are excited to partner with Alliance Packaging to deliver a high-end, digital production solution that can outperform any other single-pass, direct-to-board technology available today,” said José Luis Ramón Moreno, vice president and general manager, EFI Industrial Printing. “Alliance Packaging serves many of the leading brands and businesses that call the Pacific Northwest home, and this EFI Nozomi installation has the potential to transform and significantly improve those companies’ packaging strategies.”