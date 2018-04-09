Carrizo Oil slips after Scotia downgrades on lack of catalysts

Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO -0.7% ) fall as much as 3.3% before rebounding, as Scotia Howard Weil downgrades shares to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform after rising 23% from recent lows.

"It’s hard for us to determine what could be the positive catalyst for the name to garner multiple expansion over the next couple of quarters," Scotia analyst Philip Stuart writes.

CRZO rallied 11% on April 5 as an activist investor disclosed an increased position and called for the company to sell assets or merge with another operator, but Scotia believes CRZO lacks sufficient scale in the Permian Basin to attract any suitors for the overall company.

Also, Stuart does not see selling the Eagle Ford as a viable option because it makes up the majority of CRZO’s production base.