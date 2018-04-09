Elliott fight for Telecom Italia change: Increased stake, advisory backing

Elliott Management is pressing its board fight at Telecom Italia (TI +0.2% ) with an increased stake and new support from shareholder advisory firms.

Paul Singer's firm, which wants to cut the influence of French media giant Vivendi (VIVHY +1.2% ) and its Vincent Bollore (BOIVF +2.8% ), has increased its stake in TI to 8.8%, according to a filing. The bulk of the most recent purchases was made on Friday. The filing also notes options that could bring Elliott's stake closer to 13.7%.

Elliott says it doesn't want to control Telecom Italia but rather submit Italian names in place of Vivendi's boardmembers. TI Chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine and six other directors resigned two weeks ago in a maneuver to force a showdown over control of the board in a May 4 vote.

Meanwhile, Glass Lewis has recommended that TI shareholders back Elliott's proposal, as has Institutional Shareholder Services. “At this point, Vivendi appears to be more of a liability than an asset for TIM,” ISS says in its report.