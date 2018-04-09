Medtronic on go with study of renal denervation device; shares up 1%

Medtronic (MDT +1.4% ) announces that the FDA has signed off a new clinical trial evaluating its Symplicity Spyral renal denervation system in patients with high blood pressure.

The device, approved in over 50 countries, but not in the U.S. or Japan, uses a multi-electrode catheter to deliver radiofrequency (RF) energy that ablates the nerves that lead to and from the kidneys which results in a lowering of blood pressure.

The efficacy of the procedure has been inconsistent, however. Results from an earlier study, announced in January 2014, failed to achieve the primary endpoint.