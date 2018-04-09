House panel releases Zuckerberg testimony: 'We didn't do enough'

The House Energy and Commerce Committee has released Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) chief Mark Zuckerberg's testimony, and CNBC has printed it -- though it hits familiar themes from Zuckerberg's recent commentary on the company's data-leak scandal.

Shares are up 1.5% and reaching session highs.

"It's clear now that we didn't do enough" to prevent Facebook's good tools from being used for harm, Zuckerberg says in the prepared testimony. "That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy.

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I'm sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I'm responsible for what happens here."