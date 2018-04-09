Bill Gates trims Berkshire Hathaway stake

"The sales were made to facilitate compliance with federal excise tax rules limiting excess business holdings by private foundations," says Cascade Investment LLC.

The investment vehicle for Bill Gates disclosed late Friday a 64.9M-share stake in Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) class B common stock. From Feb. 3 to April 4, Cascade sold 3.35M of the Class B shares, bringing its holdings to 4.8% from above 5% previously.

Since the stake is now under 5%, Gates' transactions in Berkshire are no longer required to be publicly disclosed.