IMF suggests Guyana should rewrite tax laws after 'favorable' Exxon deal

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.7% ) got such a “favorable” deal from Guyana, home to some recent large oil discoveries (I, II, III), that the South American country should rewrite its tax laws, the International Monetary Fund says.

Guyana's "existing production sharing agreements appear to enjoy royalty rates well below of what is observed internationally," and terms of XOM's 2016 contract “are relatively favorable to investors by international standards,” the IMF says.

XOM’s total acreage in Guyanese waters covers 11.5M acres, and the company leads a partnership group that includes Hess (HES +2.6% ) and China’s Cnooc (CEO +2.2% ).