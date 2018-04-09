More on Natuzzi Q4 results

Natuzzi (NTZ -0.5% ) reports Q4 net sales of €120.1M (-3.6% Y/Y), with gross margin 30.5%, operating margin -6.3% & net income of -€5.8M (-1260% Y/Y)

Cash & equivalents of €55M (-15.4% Y/Y)

FY17 results of operations were mostly affected due to cost incurred as: €9.3M for legal proceedings risks; higher cost of labor of €2M due to re-employment of 168 workers; €0.6M of bad debts & foreign exchange fluctuations resulted in negative impact of €3.4M on operating results. Excluding such events, net operating loss would have been €3.1 million

FY18 Outlook: Fiscal will be impacted by unfavorable exchange rates; recover profitability by leveraging on the existing organization to enhance the productivity of DOS chain; a selective price-increase; higher efficiency in operations & cost reduction measures.

