Metso to acquire Swedish aggregate equipment provider

Metso (OTCQX:MXCYY) has agreed to acquire (subject to customary & other closing conditions) the mobile crushing and screening plant provider P.J. Jonsson och Soner, based in Sweden. Value of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to close in the Q318.

P.J. Jonsson och Söner's sales in the FY17 were €33M.

"This acquisition is a good strategic fit for Metso, supporting our profitable growth strategy," says Markku Simula, president of Metso's Aggregates Equipment business area. "Joining forces with P.J. Jonsson och Söner gives us the opportunity to serve our Nordic customers with complementary offerings," he continues.