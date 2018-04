Eurozone sentix index fell to 19.6 in April from 24.0 in March compared to consensus of 20.0.

The third consecutive decline erupted from concerns about a slowdown in global growth as trade tensions rise between the United States and China and lower economic expectations.

"Even though the current situation is still rated as excellent ... the prospects for the future have become massively gloomier," Patrick Hussy, managing director at Sentix, said in a note.

Source: Investing.com

EWP, HEWP, EZU, FEUZ, HDEZ