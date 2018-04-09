Endeavour Silver +3% as Q1 silver production climbs 25% Y/Y

Endeavour Silver (EXK +3.3% ) is higher after reporting Q1 silver production jumped 25% Y/Y to more than 1.35M oz. from 1.07M oz. in the prior-year quarter and gold production rose 13% to 13.2K oz. from 11,7K oz. a year ago.

EXK attributes the silver production gains to higher mine output and ore grades at El Cubo and Bolañitos, partly offset by lower mine output at Guanacevi as the mine continues to recover from operating issues last year.

EXK says development of the El Compas mine remains on schedule for mine and plant commissioning to begin in April and commercial production to be gin by the end of July.