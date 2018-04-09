Carbon Black files for IPO

Endpoint security software company Carbon Black (CBLK) files for an IPO of up to $100M.
Carbon Black will apply to list on Nasdaq under the “CBLK” symbol.
Underwriters include Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, and Keybanc Capital Markets.
Carbon Black revenues were $70.6M in 2015, $116.2M in 2016, and $162M in 2017. Net losses for those periods were $38.7M in 2015, $44.6M in 2016, and $55.8M in 2017. Company attributes net loss increase to growth investments.
Recurring revenue represented 77%, 83%, and 88% of total revenue in 2015, 2016, and 2017. Annual recurring revenue in those periods was $76.8M, $124.2M, and $174.2M, respectively.
Competition: Palo Alto Networks (PANW +0.3%), Microsoft (MSFT +3.1%), Check Point (CHKP +3.2%) and Symantec (SYMC +1.4%) have competing products.
