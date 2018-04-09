Nuclear regulator to license two new reactors at NextEra's Turkey Point

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission authorizes its staff to issue licenses for two new reactors proposed by NextEra Energy's (NEE +0.1% ) Florida Power and Light at the existing Turkey Point facility south of Miami.

Utilitydive.com reports that there is a "significant chance" the new units will not be constructed due to the billion-dollar price tag to construct a new reactor and competition from cheap gas; the costs to add 2 GW at Turkey Point reportedly could reach $20B.

FPL officials say the company will wait until the Vogtle project in Georgia is complete before making a final decision.