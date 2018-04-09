Mereo BioPharma on deck for U.S. IPO

London-based Mereo BioPharma (MREO) is set for its U.S. debut of ~2.84M American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $17.62 per ADS, each representing four ordinary shares.

Concurrently, it will offer ~4.54M ordinary shares to ex-U.S. and Canada investors in a private placement.

Mereo calls itself a multi-asset biopharmaceutical company that acquires, develops and commercializes therapies for rare diseases. Specifically, its strategy is to selectively acquire product candidates that have already received substantial investment from pharma companies and have extensive preclinical, clinical and manufacturing data packages.

Pipeline candidates include BPS-804 for osteogenesis imperfecta, AZD-9668for severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, BCT-197 for acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and BGS-649 for hypogonadotropic hypogonadism.

2017 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 61.3 (+35.3%); Net Loss: (63.5) (-35.1%); Cash Burn: (43.5) (-35.5%).