Iridium plans sixth NEXT launch for May 19

Iridium (IRDM +0.2% ) has set the launch date for its sixth next-gen satellite launch for May 19.

The company's Iridium-6/GRACE-FO rideshare mission will travel via SpaceX and its the second of four planned 2018 launches.

It will deliver five more Iridium NEXT satellites to orbit.

But only after the "rideshare" mission drops off the GRACE-FO spacecraft, twin satellites for the NASA/German Research Center for Geosciences Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment Follow-On.

It will increase the total deployment of NEXT satellites in space to 55, leaving two launches of 10 each remaining.