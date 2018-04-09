Tahoe Resources says Peru mine fuel spill fully contained

Tahoe Resources (TAHO +1% ) reports a fuel spill occurred at its La Arena mine in Peru late Friday night when a contractor left open a containment drain valve after over-fueling a diesel storage tanks.

TAHO estimates 300-500 gallons of diesel fuel left La Arena's containment facilities but says initial inspections show the spill was contained within its property and revealed no impact.

TAHO says Peru's environmental assessment agency has investigated the spill but has not yet issued any findings; the company does not expect production at the mine to be hurt by the incident.