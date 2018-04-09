DOJ/AT&T heads to closed-door session; testimony resumes tomorrow

The antitrust trial between the Justice Dept. and AT&T (NYSE:T) is heading into a closed-door session for the afternoon, as it takes up private matters.

Witness testimony will resume Tuesday, Bloomberg says, as Judge Richard Leon turns his attention (and that of attorneys for DOJ, AT&T and target company Time Warner (TWX +0.3% )) to matters involving confidential information.

The government ended last week on a "rocky note," CNN's Jessica Schneider says, after a number of AT&T emails and PowerPoint presentations that the DOJ wanted to bring in were excluded from the trial, and the government also decided not to call AT&T executive Chris Sambar as a witness as it had planned.

DOJ antitrust chief Makan Delrahim visited the trial for the first time since opening statements at the end of last week.