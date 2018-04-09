The highs and lows of Whistler's skis season

Canadians are reportedly unhappy about the way Vail Resorts (MTN +0.8% ) is operating the Whistler ski property it acquired last year for $1B, even though traffic was at a record.

The base rate pricing at Whistler in U.S. dollars created some painful F/X swings for Canadians and the lower level of discounting hasn't been popular with locals.

Whistler benefited this ski season from the light snow in the U.S. Rockies that led many more skiers to look to the north and its inclusion on Vail's Epic Pass.

Shares of Vail Resorts are up 6.2% YTD.