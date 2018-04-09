Walmart makes inroads with young consumers

A survey conducted by Wolfe Research indicates that Walmart (WMT +0.7% ) is in a "good position" with young consumers after its wave of e-commerce deals.

"We continue to believe that WMT should leverage its strength with middle income and/or younger households to capture more service revenues with its core consumer, especially in the healthcare/financial areas," writes analyst Scott Mushkin.

He also points to the big opportunity that Walmart has to become a total community commerce center in the areas it serves through a purchase of Humana.