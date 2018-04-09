Morgan Stanley: Internet stocks in "penalty box" on regulation risks

Morgan Stanley says internet stocks could “remain in the penalty box for some time” due to rising regulatory risks.

Full quote from the note to clients: “We saw early signs of some weakness in internet stocks around [Q4] earnings and more recently have seen rising worry of regulatory risks. The fundamentals may well be fine long term but we think the group may remain in the penalty box for some time.”

Morgan Stanley doesn’t expect regulations to come before the November midterm elections.

Stocks that could move on the note: Facebook (FB +1.8% ), Amazon (AMZN +1.6% ), Netflix (NFLX +2.4% ), and Alphabet (GOOG +2.5% ).

Morgan Stanley is also cautious on semiconductors, saying it has “doubts about the sustainability of the semis cycle.”

Semiconductors continue to push up after Evercore’s positive note this morning. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 2.4%.

Semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH