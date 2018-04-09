GE still 'the most expensive stock in the sector,' says J.P. Morgan's Tusa

General Electric (GE -0.7% ) was the Dow's worst performer in 2017 and is repeating that dubious distinction so far this year, but bearish J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa thinks GE is still "the most expensive stock in the sector."

Tusa believes any recovery in GE's Power unit will not occur until the next decade, which means there's not enough progress to offset dilution from necessary divestitures.

The analyst also thinks GE's free cash flow run rate could total just half of the prevailing $1/share bull case narrative, which finally will work its way into 2019 consensus estimates this year, making GE shares pricier than peers.

JPM reiterates its Underweight rating on GE with an $11 price target, which Tusa calls "generous."