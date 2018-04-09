Cemex upgraded at BofA Merrill Lynch as Mexican shares set to rebound

Cemex (CX +3.3% ) is higher after BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with an $8.50 price target, raised from $8, believing a NAFTA deal is within reach and that Mexican stocks will rebound with CX leading the group to the upside.

BAML says CX's 10% free cash flow yield has become too attractive to ignore, even with upcoming Mexican elections whose risk is more than priced in and already reflected in the firm’s estimates.

The firm also thinks most of CX's cement markets are generating strong earnings, and that the stock now is the least expensive among Mexican large-caps.