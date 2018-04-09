Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco copper mine

Fluor (FLR +1.4% ) has subcontracted earth moving work on the Quellaveco copper mine in Peru to local company Grana y Montero (GRAM -1.3% ), in a sign the stalled $5B project could be reactivated.

GRAM said late on Friday it had won a tender from FLR for ~$54M for work on the Quellaveco mine, which is controlled by Anglo American.

Quellaveco, which could produce 225K tons/year of copper, has the necessary permits for development but has been stalled since 2013.

