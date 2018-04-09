Gartner: Global IT spending will hit $3.7T in 2018

Gartner forecasts that worldwide IT (XLK +1.6% ) spending will hit $3.7T this year, up 6.2% from 2017.

Gartner research VP John-David Lovelock: “Although global IT spending is forecast to grow 6.2 percent this year, the declining U.S. dollar has caused currency tailwinds, which are the main reason for this strong growth.”

Data Center Systems lead the IT market with $181B in spending in 2017 (+6.3% Y/Y), $188B expected in 2018 (+3.7%), and $190B forecasted for 2019 (+1.1%).

Enterprise Software spending was $352B in 2017 (+8.8%) with $391B expected this year (+11.1%) and $424B expected in 2019 (+8.4%).

Devices round out the top three with $663B in 2017 (+5.1%), $706B expected in 2018 (+6.6%), and $715B expected in 2019 (+1.3%).

Releated broad tech ETFs: VGT, TECL, FTEC, IYW, ROM, QTEC, RYT, FNG, TECS, IGM, FXL, XNTK, REW, JHMT, XITK, TCHF, TECZ