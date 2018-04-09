Goldman says investment grade market can absorb new supply

Goldman Sachs strategists say the high grade credit market can consume the flood of credit resulting from the M&A boom since the beginning of year.

Deal activity is up across all sectors since tax-cuts passed, but healthcare, TMT and energy make up more than half of all announced transactions since the start of 2018.

“The takeaway for the broader IG market is that M&A risk should be well-digested by spreads, especially given the recent widening,” Global Credit Strategist Amanda Lynam wrote in a note Monday. “That said, we do expect M&A to be a driver of dispersion across sectors, which is reflected in our sector views: we are underweight IG Healthcare and neutral on IG Energy.”

ETFs: LQD, VCLT, VCSH, VCIT, CORP, CSJ, IGI, CIU, SPSB, IGHG, CSI