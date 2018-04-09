Shell reports highest direct greenhouse gas output since 2014

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says its greenhouse gas emissions rose last year to the highest since 2014, illustrating the challenge facing the company as it grows to energy demand while outlining a path toward a low-carbon future.

In its 2017 sustainability report, Shell says its direct emissions rose to 73M tons of carbon dioxide equivalent last year from 70M tons in 2016, reflecting output from refineries it acquired in the U.S. and the restart of units at a manufacturing site in Singapore.

Shell frequently says it is working to reduce greenhouse gas production, and plans to spend as much as $2B/year on low-carbon energy sources - the most among the super majors - and cut its carbon footprint in half by 2050.